A three off the final ball of the innings has seen Coro Cougars able to pick up a four-wicket victory over Exies Diggers in the one-day final. Rain started to fall at around lunchtime on Sunday and resulted in an hour and a half delay, and the game was shortened to a 32-over clash. After Exies Diggers won the toss and elected to bat, they were on the backfoot early, with Alex Flood picking up the early wicket of Mick Duncan (0) and Kyle Bennett (1). Dean Bennett and Trevor Richards were tasked with rebuilding their side's innings and put on 25 runs before Flood (3/28) struck for to remove the dangerous Richards (8). Diggers struggled to find batters to hang around as after Paresh Patil and Bennett put on 26 for the fourth wicket, the slow bowlers ripped through the middle order. Shane Hutchinson (1/21) picked up the wicket of Patil (16) while Rob Rand (2/8) dismissed Ben Fattore (1) and Reece Maguire (4) in quick succession to see Diggers fall to 6-69. Bennett (44) fell just short of his fifty, but late cameos from Meli Ranitu (13) and Matt Peruzzi (11) saw Diggers reach 9/110 after their 32 overs. The Cougars were able to make a decent start with Brent Lawrence and Tim Rand putting on 29 before Matt Peruzzi picked up the wicket of Lawrence (17). RELATED The fall of wicket brought Haydn Pascoe to the crease, and the Coro side looked to be cruising with the second-wicket pairing putting on 46 runs before Reece Maguire stuck to remove Rand (15). Ben Signor (1) added 12 runs with Pascoe before he fell to the bowling of Richards, and it triggered a turn in the match. Brendan Hicken (0) fell to Peruzzi, while four balls later, Pascoe (48) was dismissed by Richards. The wickets continued to fall as Mathew Axtill (1) followed closely behind to leave Coro needing 12 runs off the final 3.1 overs. Rob (3) and Jake Rand brought the equation down to needing six off the final over, and after a single and a leg bye, Jake Rand hit a two to make it two runs required off the final delivery. Rand (9*) was able to flick the final ball off his pads and complete three runs to deliver his side the Peter Davis One Day Cup.

