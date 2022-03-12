RC Sports Junior Futsal competition round 15
Pele Essentials showed why they are at the top of the RC Sports Junior Futsal under 11s and 12s table with a convincing win over Codemo Machinery.
The Pele Essentials side made a flying start with Daniel Panebianco and Charlie Serafin before Codemo hit back with a goal to Paige Manente.
Pele raced away after that goal, with Panebianco finishing with five goals for the first half, while a double to Blake Campbell and a goal each to Will Dal Broi and Xavier Rosato saw Pele leading 10-1 at the break.
Campbell scored four goals in the second half to match Panebianco with five for the game, while Serafin finished with three.
Pele Essentials wrapped up a commanding 18-1 win with Rosato and Cameron Mickan finding the back of the net towards the end of the game.
