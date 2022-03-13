sport, local-sport,

While rain saw all of the first and second-grade games in town cancelled, the downpour missed Graham McGann Oval, allowing Diggers to pick up a win over Hanwood. The two sides were facing off for a place in Sunday's one-day final, and it was the Diggers side who came away six-wicket win over Hanwood. The home side won the toss and elected to bat but lost Oliver Bartter (1) was caught off the bowling of Shayan Khan. Jordan Whitworth and Tom Shannon were able to get their side moving in the right direction with a 28-run stand before Shannon fell to the bowling of Ash Verhagen. Whitworth continued to keep the score ticking over with a 35-run partnership with Luke Docherty before Whitworth (23), and Dean Catanzariti (1) fell in quick succession to Verhagen (3/29). Docherty (34) was the backbone of the Hanwood innings, and along with contributions from Charlie Cunial (11), Tarenjit Mankoo (19), and Sam Robinson (15), helped Hanwood get towards a competitive total. Meli Ranitu (3/19) did the damage to the Hanwood lower-order, including the final wicket of Angus Bartter (11), to see the home side bowled out for 162. Mick Duncan and Paresh Patil were able to make a fast start as the storm clouds started to build, putting on 29 runs before Duncan was knocked over by Luke Docherty (1/30) in the fifth over before the players were forced from the field. After a brief break, the players returned to the field, and in the damp conditions, Hanwood turned to spin to try and pick up some quick wickets, and it did just that as Dean Bennett (6) was stumped off the bowling of Catanzariti (1/22). RELATED Paresh Patil and Trevor Richards put on 37 runs to get Diggers to 83 before Patil (29) fell to the bowling of Argus, while 13 runs later Richards (23) also fell to the bowling of Argus (2/22). Theo and Tom Valeri had their side just ahead on net run rate when the sides were forced from the field for 30 minutes due to thunder. Both sides pushed hard to try and pick up the win, with Hanwood looking to try and stop the charge from Diggers, but Theo (46) and Tom (16) were able to guide their side into the one-day final. The day-nighter between Leagues and Coro was washed out early with the Panthers sitting on 2/37 after winning the toss and electing to bat. Ben Rowston (18*) had made a solid start while Ben Signor (1/16) and Jake Rand (1/3) had picked up early wickets before rain saw the game abandoned with 17 overs bowled.

