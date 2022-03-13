newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Having had hopes of holding a bigger and better competition in its second season, those hopes have been dashed after the Ultimate Ressies was cancelled. The competition was set to be held on March 16, but due to some uncertainty surrounding numbers it meant the tournament couldn't proceed, With Proten Cup clubs not being certain of numbers this early in the year, as well as a lack of interest from outside competitions, the decision was made on Saturday to cancel the 9s day for 2022. Group 20 also disallowed their clubs from taking part in the day, which further added to the numbers issue. "We apologise to the teams who were looking forward to competing in a fun day of football," Rankins Springs secretary Jamie Parsons said. RELATED "The 9s day was great not just for our club but for our community last year, and it hurts that we are unable to do it again this year. "Hopefully, better understanding is reached, and our reserve graders and cup comp players can have a fun pre-season day of footy again in 2023." It now means the rugby league season will get underway with the Group 20 knockout at Wade Park on Saturday, March 26, ahead of the regular season getting underway on April 10. The Proten season will get underway on April 30 with their knockout in Hillston.

