As runners and organisers were blessed with a break in the weather, hundreds lined up at Jubilee Park on Sunday for the City2Lake fun run. They didn't just enjoy the good fortune of the weather however, $50,000 has been raised for Griffith CanAssist. Organising committee member Cheryl Wood called it a great result. "It's surpassed our expectations, we didn't even know if we could even hold the event and we started our organisation late," Ms Wood said. She said the event's success was boosted by sponors who didn't just help with costs but also entered large teams, with Proten having 30 runners, Flavourtech 18 and both students and teachers from Tharbogang Public School entering the fun run among many others. Only 32 minutes and 48 seconds from the start, Aidan Fattore was the first man to cross the finish line and he was followed closely by Eliza Star who was the first woman to cross the line four minutes and nine seconds later. The Hotel Victoria brought home line honours when it came to fundraising with $4155 in an effort led by Tahlia Aramini. Meanwhile, new resident Rachelle Reynolds recorded set a new personal best for herself in her first City2Lake. Ms Reynolds won her age category which she said was "amazing". This year she aims to complete a 42 kilometre marathon on the Gold Coast - a bucket list item. "That's the goal for the year, I wanted to do it last year but because of COVID-19 I wasn't allowed to go to Queensland. The more your run, the further you want to keep running," Ms Reynolds said the City2Lake was a great opportunity to push herself a little bit further, and while she's familiar with Heartbreak Hill on the famous City to Surf course in Sydney, her focus on Sunday was all about consistency. "It's more a mental game, making sure I can keep the same pace for the whole distance and that I've not gone too hard too fast," she said. "I'm just happy to keep running, it's a surprise to find I ran so fast this morning. It's a really fun day." READ MORE CYCLISTS Open: Andrew Hingston and Elise Collier Junior: Giac Schirripa and Sarah Bertollo RUNNERS 12 years and under: Antonio Torino sand Layla Codemo 13 to 17: Blake Millis and Matisse Salvestro 18 to 35: Aidan Fattore and Eliza Star 36 to 55: Vince Restagno and Rachelle Reynolds 56 to 65: Leon Skaliotis and Gina Sartor Over 65: John Johns and Judy Rose Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/ca79727d-c2c6-4300-98e9-a3b6836243e1.JPG/r0_446_6000_3836_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg