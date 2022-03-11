news, local-news,

A SIGNIFICANT date in Yanco Agricultural High School's history didn't go by without fuss this week. On Wednesday the school celebrated its centenary and, while it had to be dialled back from original plans, the importance of the date was not lost. The establishment of Yanco Agricultural High School in 1922 was the product of several important developments in NSW education and agriculture. At the time and, for the many decades that followed, the school was for male students until female enrolments started being accepted in the early 1990s. Over the years much has changed from those early days from the school's facilities themselves to classes taught, people involved and growth over the decades. However, what hasn't changed is the strong bond students both past and present, as well as staff, feel when it comes to YAHS. Being one of only a handful of agricultural high schools, Yanco Ag is a unique asset to the Leeton shire community and its proud history and traditions continue to stand the test of time. Celebrations this week included an all-school march on its grounds on Wednesday morning, followed by current school leaders leading an assembly that featured speeches, the school song and more. There was also a barbecue dinner, guest speaker Laurie Dicker, equine display and fireworks held on Wednesday evening. Larger celebrations had been planned as part of the annual gala day festivities, which had been due to go ahead this weekend. READ MORE However, with uncertainty around rules and restrictions in the lead up, organisers were forced to cancel the event. "It was still really good to be able to do something and be involved even though we couldn't have the gala day," school captain Edward Stevenson said. "There's a lot of history and traditions at this school and I think we are lucky to carry all of that on. Yanco Ag means a lot to a lot of different people and their families." Assisting on the day with the celebrations was former student and head teacher Bill Barwick, who is writing a book on the history of YAHS. He said the school would always hold a special place in his heart. "I have many great memories of the school," Mr Barwick said. "It's a fantastic school that has grown, changed and adapted over the years." Mr Barwick regaled the school's 2022 leadership group with tales of his days at the school, as well as the history of YAHS dating back to its earliest days. "I think it's fabulous the school has reached its 100 years, it doesn't happen very often and it's really significant that this was the second-ever agricultural high school in NSW," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

