Hotel Victoria will be supporting this year's City 2 Lake fundraiser for the second time, after initially entering back in 2020. The hotel team enters regularly in support of Terry Green, who was diagnosed with throat cancer back in 2018. After months of treatment including radiotherapy and chemo, he was given the all clear. Olga Forner and the rest of the CanAssist team were fully supportive of Terry throughout that time, which is what prompted the Hotel Victoria runners to enter and help raise money for the local fundraiser. Tahlia Aramini explained that fundraising had hit some hurdles this year, but was still confident. "The last was in 2020, we raised close to $2000 that time. Unfortunately, the platform we used closed down, I put a $1500 goal on the post but it's a bit slower this year. I'd love to top it though, you always want to beat your efforts," she explained. Hotel Victoria took out the prize for highest team fundraiser last time they entered in 2020, thanks to a number of parallel fundraising efforts they organised such as a trivia night. "Funnily enough, in 2020 when we got the highest team fundraiser, the prize was a voucher at the Vic," Miss Aramini said. "I tried to give it back, but we were told that we earned it so we went and got a lunch at the Vic. I don't know what the prize is this year though." OTHER NEWS Unfortunately, the late start to the year and COVID complications meant events like the trivia night won't be happening, but the Hotel Victoria team are still keen to donate as much as possible to CanAssist. They're still keen to get more entrants or donations. At time of writing, the team had raised $540 with four entrants. "It'll be really fun and it's only twenty dollars to enter, all the money goes to CanAssist. They're really nice people," Miss Aramini said. More information, donation options and registrations are available at the mycause website.

