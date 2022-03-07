news, local-news, helen dalton, murray, housing crisis, regional, renting, homes, council

Member for Murray Helen Dalton's housing forum has led to a few plans going forward, beginning with a steering committee that will begin meetings in April. A major step to addressing the crisis could be addressing the Home Building Compensation Fund, which is currently pricing some builders out of even starting work. "We met with a builder in Victoria who is trying to build houses in NSW, and he can only build 10 homes with his insurance where he can build 1000 in Victoria," Ms Dalton explained. "NSW stands out, it's a real handbrake especially on young builders." Ms Dalton is currently organising a meeting with minister for homes Anthony Roberts in the coming weeks. "We want to encourage Anthony Roberts to increase the funding for affordable housing, there was money set aside years ago and it's all gone, but it was very successful." "We've done a lot of questions on notice to the government so we can get to the bottom of what's going on." RELATED While Dalton tries to handle the state politics side of the housing crisis, Griffith City Council is working on potential solutions as well but not all are convinced. Griffith City Council's recently endorsed plan to rezone land to large lots after a lack of supply was identified won't meaningfully impact the regional housing crisis, according to Griffith real estate agents. Griffith City Council's plan to rezone land for subdivision and development might go some way to a long-term solution, but won't address the immediate crisis facing potential home-buyers and renters. READ MORE "Any subdivision of land is going to alleviate some pressure but not to the point of fixing the housing crisis. It's so complex. It's a very complex thing, that's why nobody's been able to address it yet," said Brendan Catanzariti, an agent with Elders Real Estate. Mr Catanzariti explained that a lack of supplies and builders meant that even if you had the land, it could be over a year before you were able to begin construction. "If you wanted to build a house today, you would not be able to start until mid-2023 if you were lucky ... Supplies are sparse anyway, they're hard to come by - imagine what the Queensland stuff is going to do to supplies." In the event that creating more land leads to more construction, it won't help those who simply can't afford to invest in the current market with skyrocketing rents and house prices. "A lot of the housing shortage crisis isn't people unable to find housing, it's more about the people who can't afford it. That's where a lot of the crisis comes from, it's people who can't afford to buy or even rent," said Mr Catanzariti.

