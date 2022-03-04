news, local-news, business, commercial, industrial, griffith, MIA, riverina, murrumbidgee, regional renewal

Ideas about how to bring or build new attractions, services and businesses to town flow frequently and with Griffiths population only set to continue to grow, some of these ideas may actually have the chance to be brought to life. Griffith resident Nigel Plum put the question to the community recently, telling The Area News that it was great to see that many locals share a similar vision for the future of Griffith and what could be possible in the years to come. RELATED || Forum tackles housing crisis "A reoccuring theme was community members calling for new sustainable businesses, services and facilities that will not only add value to our town but last in the long term," Mr Plum said. "It's great to see that so many people had the same trains of thoughts as to what will actually benefit our community." According to Mr Plum, it was exciting to see that the community valued supporting and nurturing locally owned small businesses. "Regional cities like Griffith are uniquely positioned to support small businesses and it seems the community would love to support more of them," Mr Plum said. "I hopeful that there will be many new and exciting ventures in Griffith in the years to come." Griffith City Mayor Doug Curran said that whilst it was exciting to look forward into the future and dream of what Griffith could be, adequate housing availability would determine the success of our growing regional city. "We aren't lacking in commercial spaces and have great entrepreneurial spirit within the community but we can't achieve anything without housing to support our growing population," Councillor Curran said. READ MORE "To be the regional hub that we want to be we just need lots of little things that add up for the improvement of the whole city." Property Manager Team leader at Nutrien Harcourts Candace Prudham echoed this, telling The Area News that whilst it was good to think to the future and what Griffith could be, the community needed to be realistic about what barriers stand in the way. "COVID-19 has demonstrated how Griffith wants to support local, that we would prefer to shop from small businesses rather than online," Mrs Prudham said. "However because online shopping is so accessible I am not sure if there is a broader market for larger commercial stores. "All chain stores would need additional commercial spaces to support them, but I don't see this being possible as we don't even have adequate residential housing to support our growing population. "To attract big businesses and brands you need to have the housing and we just don't have that."

