The next Griffith City Council 'Dump for Free' weekend will be held on the first weekend in April, offering Griffith residents the chance to get rid of their hard rubbish for free. The Tharbogang Waste Management Centre and Yenda Waste Management Centre will both be open from 8am to 5pm on April 2 and 3 to accept bulky waste free of charge. Council spends over $40,000 cleaning up illegally dumped rubbish, and the Dump for Free weekends are one way that Griffith City Council will be trying to address the issue. "The 'Dump for Free' day was an initiative of Council to address some of the illegal dumping throughout the LGA and to assist residents in the disposal of their Bulky Waste," Council's Waste Operations Manager John Roser said. "The weekends have proven to be a massive success with close to 1200 residents using the Tharbogang and Yenda service during the September event last year." Households will be limited to two carloads of rubbish, with a maximum of four car tires per load. Any other general domestic waste will be accepted, including garden rubbish. Mr Roser said that asbestos would not be accepted on the weekend. READ MORE Griffith City Council is also encouraging residents to take advantage of the Community Recycling Centre, a free service located at the Tharbogang Waste Management Centre. "Griffith and surrounds householders can drop off problem wastes at the Tharbogang Waste Management Facility all year round, free of charge - take advantage of this great service at any time and help your local environment," said Griffith mayor Doug Curran. The CRC can accept paint, gas bottles, fire extinguishers, motor oils, other oil, car and household batteries, smoke detectors and fluro globes/tubes. The centre is open between 8am and 5pm every day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

