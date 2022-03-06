newsletters, editors-pick-list, ukraine, olga rotar, prayer, gracechurch, praid floyd, niumaia korovata

Churchgoers gathered outside the GraceChurch building on March 4, reflecting on the growing situation in Ukraine and how it impacts those around the world. The barbecue and prayer session was held partly for Olga Rotar, a Ukrainian who has been hard at work raising money to help family members cross the border into Poland and come to Australia. Just before the event, Ms Rotar received word that her mother-in-law, sister-in-law and niece had successfully made it across the border to a safer country but there is a lot still at risk. "My Mum and Dad are still there. It was all on the news today that they were shooting into the nuclear plant." "My biggest fear is for them, now I'm just worried about nuclear damage." In happier news, Ms Rotar's fundraiser has been making solid progress in raising money to assist her family. At the time of writing, her online fundraiser had raised $1520. "I've done everything I can do. It's pretty good, I'm very impressed with what people are doing for us." Paris Floyd helped organise the event, and said that it was time for all churches to step up to the plate. "It's time for the churches to do something ... They are the keys to peace and love and it's time for that ... Churches around the world, and in Griffith, should rise up in this time of war and misfortune," she explained. "We all stand united for peace, we stand for Ukraine and for Olga and her family and to be part of a peaceful refuge." Pastor Niumaia Korovata agreed, adding that embracing love was the only solution. "It's sharing a message of love and hope to the community, and from there, it's a platform to reach out to the community." Ms Floyd added that she hoped this could be one of several events in honour and awareness of Ukraine and the Rotar family.

