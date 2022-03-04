news, local-news, council, preview, update, voting, chambers, alcohol suspension

Griffith City Council will be voting on declaring a number of public parks as alcohol-free zones, following a spate of 'anti-social behaviour' in public areas. Following a number of ongoing anti-social behaviour City Park and IOOF Park, it has been proposed that Council declare Willow Park, Venetian Park, Beilby Park and Yarrabee Reserve as alcohol-free zones between 10pm and 6am. Council will be specifically supplying Griffith Police and local liquor vendors with the proposal, in order for both to be able to offer feedback or complaints to the proposition, in addition to the usual month-long public display. On the opposite side, Council will also vote on suspending the current alcohol suspension for the Twilight Market on March 18. The Twilight Market will showcase local growers and creators, from food and handicrafts to wine. Griffith Tourism has reached out to local beer, wine and spirit providers to help showcase their product but will require the current alcohol suspension to be lifted between 1 and 9pm on March 18. READ MORE Griffith City Council will be voting on submitting an expression of interest in the upcoming Regional Housing Fund, a program offering potential financial assistance to local governments experiencing housing crises. The program is open to 21 councils that were identified as experiencing high growth or housing supply pressures. A report submitted to council from the general manager is seeking endorsement to submit an expression of interest to go towards the extension of Clifton Boulevard to the intersection with Rifle Range Road. The recommendation is for council to apply for the maximum amount under the grant, a possible $1,400,000 which could potentially go on top of a 4.5 million dollar grant under the Building Better Regions fund.

