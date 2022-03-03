newsletters, editors-pick-list,

TENSE negotiations are continuing between SunRice and employees across its operations. SunRice Group staff walked off the job for two days last month in an effort to have the company understand the issues they say they are facing, pay rates that needs increasing and conditions that need improving. Last week staff delayed further industrial action after negotiations started to progress to a stage where everyone could find common ground. However, United Workers Union food and beverage lead Tom Czech said there remained some issues. "At this stage, there remains a few outstanding issues members need fixed before they can endorse an offer," he said. "The current offer on the table includes a pay rise of 12 per cent across a four-year agreement. READ MORE "However, SunRice's proposed roster will see workers losing up to $200 a week take home pay. Also, the company is still attempting to remove conditions from the agreement, such as the disciplinary procedure, and maintain overall pay rates and conditions for casuals that can leave workers worse off than under the award. "We hope the company will fix these problems so we can move forward in a productive manner." The union believed these pay rates were in breach of the company's own ethical trade commitments and that the agreement will fail the "better off overall" test undertaken by the Fair Work Commission before the agreement can be approved. However, SunRice says the offer that has been presented to employees does cover all bases. "SunRice has now presented a further offer to employees, which provides greater security, a competitive pay increase each year of a new agreement and opportunities for career progression through role and skill development," a SunRice Group spokesman said. RELATED "Importantly it also ensures that SunRice can have a sustainable business in the Riverina and remain competitive on a global scale. "Our leaders are continuing to have positive conversations with our employees in relation to the offer, and we continue to negotiate with the union in good faith. "We are pleased that proposed (further) industrial action did not proceed last month. "We look forward to finalising the new agreement as quickly as possible." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/49003721-6e76-4554-977c-82826acf64a9.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg