newsletters, editors-pick-list, housing, collina, forum, crisis, curran, doug, griffith council, grant

Griffith City Council applied for a four and a half million dollar grant from the Building Better Regions Fund to extend Clifton Boulevard out to Rifle Range Road. If successful, the project will extend Clifton Boulevard by approximately 850 metres to the intersection of Rifle Range Road, along with bringing upgrades to that intersection, and the provision of utilities to the subdivision including water, sewer, drainage and street lighting. The goal of the development will be to provide further housing, with an estimate of making 800 or 900 blocks ready for development. Mayor Doug Curran said council is committed to working with the community and developers in whatever way possible to address the ongoing housing crisis. "The shortage of available housing in Griffith was identified in the Griffith Housing Strategy 2019 with an estimated additional 1,700 dwellings required in the city by 2036," Councillor Curran said. "The Collina area has been identified is a key precinct for future residential growth. "It's something that we don't have to have immediately, but the sooner we have it, we can keep the momentum going." The grant from the Building Better Regions fund, if successful, would provide half the estimated $9 million cost. READ MORE The other half would come from another hoped deal with the council has previously lodged an expression of interest with the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation for the same project, seeking a part grant, part low interest loan in accordance with their guidelines. Cr Curran explained it. "We're forward funding the other half through a further grant and a loan. 20 per cent would be a grant, and 80 per cent is a loan. Then as they develop, each block will have a piece that they'll pay and that repays the amount we borrow," he said. "It's something that has to happen eventually, but if we can bring eventually forward... there's no loser in this ... It's a win for the community, it's a win for council, and a win for the developers." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/4f261aa2-ab54-44e8-bc36-dabcae85af7a.jpeg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg