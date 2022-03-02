newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Coro Cougars will look to do what Leagues couldn't last weekend and lock away their position in the one-day final in two weeks time. The Cougars are currently two points ahead of third-place Hanwood in the one-day standings, so a win against Exies is all they would need to secure their spot in the decider on March 13. The Eagles stand in their way but are already mathematically out of contention but with positions on the overall ladder still up for grabs with two games to go, points are almost a necessity for them as well. Connor Bock picked up seven wickets in their defeat to Hanwood last weekend and will be looking to back that performance up against a batting line-up that has shown frailty outside captain Haydn Pascoe who is 64 runs ahead of the next batter in the competition. RELATED Meanwhile, Leagues will take on Hanwood, with both sides wanting to pick up the 10-points on offer from the 50-over clash. The Panthers will be without captain Jimmy Binks due to isolating in a clash where points are almost required if they want to keep their finals hopes alive due to the close proximity of the teams below them. For Hanwood, their top order will be looking to find form as they try and build a gap at the top of the table, with Coro sitting six points behind them.

