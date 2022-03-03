newsletters, editors-pick-list, clean up australia day, rubbish, litter, put your rubbish in the bin, volunteer, griffith

This Clean Up Australia Day Griffith locals are encouraged to lend a helping hand at two local sites across the community. In previous years, scores of community members have turned out to do their part in cleaning our streets, ovals, footpaths and bush from litter and rubbish. Chairman and founder of Clean Up Australia Ian Kiernan AO said participating in Clean Up Australia Day is the time to take responsibility for all the small pieces of rubbish that are dumped irresponsibly in the local environment. "The key is stopping litter becoming rubbish. If everyone took responsibility for the small stuff, it wouldn't steamroll into the environmental disaster we are facing in the state of our oceans and waterways," Mr Kiernan said. READ MORE On Friday the 4th of March community members are invited down to Yawarra Park (also known as 3Ways Oval) between 9:30am and 10:30am for a community clean up alongside members of Griffiths two Clontarf Academies. Event organiser Nigel Plum said Clean Up Australia Day 'spoke for itself'. "The Clontarf Academies have done Clean Up Australia Day every year since they started in Griffith," Mr Pllum said. "Our community should place great importance in having a clean town free from litter and rubbish. "We want to look after our resources and nature and provide clean spaces for our community to enjoy." An additional Clean Up Australia Day event will be held on Sunday March 6th at the Scenic Hill Reserve, with volunteers invited to meet at Pioneer Park from 9:30am. Further information and details about time, meeting points and location of all public sites is available from www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au

