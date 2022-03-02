news, local-news, police, crime, children, approach, murrumbidgee, information, crime stoppers

Police are appealing to the public for information after two separate incidents where children were approached in the Murrumbidgee region. The first incident occurred on February 28, at around 5pm. A six-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were walking along Lachlan Street in Hay, when they were approached by a man who moved to hug the younger girl, but did not actually touch them. Both girls then walked away. The other incident happened just ten minutes later on the same street. Two nine-year-old girls were approached by a man in a white utility vehicle. They believe the driver was filming them on a mobile phone. Police were notified the next day and have commenced inquiries, which currently suggest the incidents could be linked. Police are looking for a man who is believed to be able to assist in the investigation. The man is described as a Caucasian male aged between late 50s to 60s, with short grey hair. He was wearing a navy-blue shirt at the time. READ MORE Police are now appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incidents, or local businesses with CCTV footage. Police said that they were encouraging residents in the area to remain vigilant, and to contact police as soon as possible if they suspected anything. "Sometimes people think about it for a few days, but if they could contact us as soon as possible, that would be the most beneficial for everybody," a spokesperson for the police said. Griffith Police Station is available at 6969 4299 and Crime Stoppers is available at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.

