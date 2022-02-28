news, local-news, griffith regional art gallery, artists, art, open sessions, riverina, murrumbidgee, whats on

Local artists are invited to the Griffith Regional Art Gallery to take part in a six week 'open session' program that presents a variety of art practices and disciplines. The program is set to provide artists the opportunity to delve into something new, exploring a range of mediums, techniques and artforms. A curated selection of artists local to Griffith will also be on hand to give inspiring short talks at the start of each sessions. Griffith Regional Art Gallery Coordinator Raymond Wholohan said that the Gallery was keen to host the open session program and bring local artists together to share ideas and showcase their mutual creativity. "We are excited to be providing the community with a varied collection of program sessions that will briefly focus on a core art discipline and leave them to explore the medium further on their own," Mr Wholohan said. The Open Sessions program includes Digital Art with Rosie Taprell, Portrait Life Drawing and Oil Painting with Rhonda Miranda, Textile Art with Di Tarr and Sculpture with Noel Hicks. It will conclude with a collaboration session where all participants are invited to share experiences or even bring along works that have developed since attending the workshops. READ MORE Public Programs Officer, Melanie Toscan said that the sessions were developed in the hope of offering the community a 'space to explore' their preferred art discipline or the opportunity to experience something 'completely new'. "We are so pleased to include local artists and have them speak about their experience is an invaluable source of knowledge," Mrs Toscan said. "We are also looking forward to everyone coming together at the end of the sessions to chat about how their work has progressed and the techniques that they have learned about." The sessions are open to those 16 years and over and will commence at 6pm from Wednesday March 2nd. A light supper will also be provided whilst participants chat, learn and make, all in the one space. Session one will see local Graphic Designer Rosie Taprell speak about digital art and the application Procreate. Tickets are $20 for a single session or $95 for all six and can be purchased at the Gallery or online at www.griffithregionalartgallery.com.au

