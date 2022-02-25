newsletters, editors-pick-list, view club, membership, leonni whalan, gladys cannard, smith family

Griffith's VIEW club has been struggling to keep membership up, as the current members age or move onto other things and nobody seems to be around to replace them. The 'Voice, Interests and Education of Women' club supports and is run by the Smith Family, a children's charity supporting disadvantaged kids across Australia. The Griffith chapter is one of 300 that span the country. The Griffith club is approaching it's fiftieth anniversary in August, and is launching a membership push to up the numbers and get over the line before the celebration. Leonni Whalan is the club's treasurer, and said that the numbers were disheartening. "Membership in 2010 was 37. Unfortunately, it is now down to just 15 which is sad." "I'm over 80, our youngest would be 74. We're all getting old and like all the clubs, numbers are falling." The fiftieth anniversary of the club will be a special anniversary for Gladys Cannard, one of the original members of the Griffith section. The celebration will be inviting Ms Cannard and former members to return and celebrate the club's golden anniversary. The lack of numbers is impacting the club's activities, especially in charitable areas. The club used to sponsor two Learning for Life students, but with a drop in fundraising, they can now only support one. READ MORE The other was supported throughout year 12, but the club is not able to support any more or new students. Ms Whalan said the club was a good way for newcomers to Griffith to socialise. "It's all about companionship, there's a lot of people coming in now and people coming in from the big cities. It's a way of finding friendship, they can get to know some people in the area." The club meets once a month, on the third Tuesday of the month at the Southside Leagues Club. The group meets at 11:30 for lunch and a guest speaker, with this month's speaker being Glenn Starr. Those interested in membership can contact the club at 6963 0880.

