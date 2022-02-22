news, local-news, jorja dalton, music, arts, schools, from now on, HSC

One of Griffith's premiere young talents celebrated her graduation by remotely participating in 'From Now On,' a filmed celebration of the 2021 graduating class. Jorja Dalton, from Hillston Central School, was one of two students who weren't filmed in Sydney, along with Alstonville High School's Sam Green. The pair headlined "From Now On," a video celebrating the Year 12 graduating class of 2021 and involving 22 public schools, 11 vocalists, 11 instrumentalists and 10 dancers. Film crews travelled over 700 kilometres to ensure Miss Dalton could participate in the video on her family's farm during harvest season. Miss Dalton said it was a 'crazy experience' from beginning rehearsals to the final shoot and edit. "I got the email in November or December, and then we had about three or four weeks to rehearse and everything. We had one online rehearsal and the rest was up to us," she explained. "It was just really surreal, actually doing it was so cool, I've never done anything like it ... It was just unbelievable having that team out here." "I'm ecstatic, it's so awesome to see how it turned out. I could not be happier." She added that she enjoyed seeing how it all came together in post-production and how the camera crews operated, but was going to keep focusing on the music side of it herself. Now that she's graduated in style, Miss Dalton is keen to keep working and experimenting with different genres. "I'm just kinda figuring it out as I go. I'd love to keep doing music, I'm still writing songs and doing gigs ... I really want to do some more writing and release some more music, I'm just exploring music and different styles." OTHER NEWS Miss Dalton's mum Tania, said filming her part in the performance was a memory Miss Dalton would treasure forever. "This has been a dream come true for Jorja. She has watched and dreamed of one day being a part of Schools Spectacular and to have that dream be realised with the team coming out to her, on her own family farm, has been the most amazing experience," she said. The project forms a key part of the "Spectacular Schools - Inspired" project, a concerted effort to support arts-minded students with opportunities to come together and collaborate with their like-minded peers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/ecd52a91-fc02-4deb-ba02-40f2fc985a7c.jpeg/r5_0_1996_1125_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg