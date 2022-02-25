newsletters, editors-pick-list, tonga, fundraiser, marian catholic college, school

Marian Catholic College held a fundraiser for the Kingdom of Tonga early in the morning, selling cultural foods, cupcakes, sausage sizzle and the famous 'Otai' drink to students and staff in the morning. In addition to the sale, students could abandon their uniform and wear anything red instead, for the price of a gold coin donation. Sanita Lole, an education support worker, explained that the school would be supporting the Kingdom of Tonga however they could. "We all know Tonga was drastically impacted by the tsunami, caused by a volcano. Our school community is helping to support by raising funds to supply water and the essentials to the people in Tonga," she said. RELATED "We opened with a prayer for Tonga this morning and now we've got this ... The money goes to Caritas Australia and they'll send it on," Ms Lole explained. "This is the first fundraiser this year, so it's good to have this up and going." Gabriel Abdala, the acting director of Mission at Marian Catholic College, said that it was one of a number of charitable projects they have coming up. "Essentially, we're trying to create a community culture, and a community of compassion and care not just for ourselves but for everyone." "Each term, we look to have a particular service project. Our hope is to show our students that you don't always have to do something big to demonstrate that message." PJ Lale is a student at Marian who worked at the fundraiser. "Being Samoan and coming from a community of other Polynesians, we have a whole community and we want to stick by them," he said. "In this time of need, it's good to be there for our neighbours." READ MORE There isn't a set target they're hoping to raise, but principal Alan Le Brocque said they were estimating a few thousand dollars to go to their Polynesian neighbours. "We want to do our bit to support the Kingdom of Tonga, and the whole school's getting right behind it which is really good to see." "If anyone wants to donate, they can contact the office and we'll add their donation into the pool." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/cbb3bbfc-0142-4f79-8cb3-35bdf8696c58.jpeg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg