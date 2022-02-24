newsletters, editors-pick-list, theatre, amphibian, show, refugee, windmill theatre company, play

Based on real testimony from refugees, the new stage show Amphibian will be playing at Griffith Regional Theatre on March 1. The show promises to shine with drama, poignancy and humour as it highlights one of the major and most urgent issues facing the world today. The play comes from the renowned Windmill Theatre Company, and is partly funded by the Australian government's 'Council for the Arts.' Amphibian focuses on Hassan and Chloe, a pair who have been accused of stealing money while feeding the class axolotl and have been tasked with working out who is responsible. While working, the two discover their common ground and forge a connection, learning about their backgrounds and motivations, and Chloe learns Hassan's account of travelling alone for thousands of kilometres in search of a better life. Based on the real-life testimonies of refugees, Amphibian sees past, present and dreams collide through the eyes of two young people. Writer of the show Duncan Graham said, "Amphibian is a nod to the ability to adapt to surroundings, or metamorphose, as many amphibian creatures have the ability to do." "It also relates to the journey that Hassan and many refugees make, which involves travel mostly over land and water." READ MORE He assured audiences that while the subject matter can seem difficult to talk about and is very serious, the play is not devoid of humour and that they can look forward to some comic relief throughout. Amphibian was originally planned to be shown in September last year, but was delayed due to COVID complications and lockdowns. Acting manager of Griffith Regional Theatre, Margaret Andreazza, said they were looking forward to being able to share the play. "We are really looking forward to finally having this great play on our stage. It is recommended for young and old and we are pleased some school groups are coming to see it - it should spark some important conversations in the classroom." Tickets for Amphibian are available through the box office at 6962 8444 or by the visiting the theatre's website.

