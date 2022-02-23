news, local-news, helen dalton, forum, foster care, children, dom perrottet, parliament, nsw politics

Member for Murray Helen Dalton chaired an uncharacteristically bipartisan forum in parliament, addressing the appalling lack of government support for children in the foster system. The forum made the case to extend the age of foster care support from 18 to 21 years old, noting that over 30 per cent of children who leave the foster system at 18 will end up homeless within twelve months. "If the Government continued support until the age of 21, it would make a world of difference to so many young people and cost taxpayers far less in the long-run," Ms Dalton said. RELATED The forum met with several young people who were in the foster care system, who shared their stories with the sitting attendees. "That was very powerful and moving - we also had a presentation from Paul McDonald, the chair of the Home Stretch campaign," Ms Dalton added. She emphasised that she had plans to continue pressing the issue, as election season heats up and ministers look for extra points amongst voters. "For me, it's a no-brainer. Kids after 18, if they're left to fend for themselves, 30 per cent will be homeless within twelve months. That's a stat we cannot live with, it's totally un-Australian." "A lot of MP's are very supportive. As a crossbencher, I can't put up a money bill... have to convince someone in the Coalition to put up a bill. I will continue to advocate strongly for this." IN OTHER NEWS Unfortunately, there has been no word on the child contact centre that Griffith has long lobbied for, but Ms Dalton said she would be reigniting the push now that ministers are more open to discussion. "All of a sudden, the Coalition aren't as deaf as what they were. We'll have to circle back and look at it again. A lot of the ministers, we'll get to sit with them and we'll bring it up again." "There's a vibe now in parliament."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/4589c4db-4ee0-4538-bc78-3847105946d9.jpeg/r0_125_4032_2403_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg