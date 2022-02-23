sport, local-sport,

Anthony Trefilo on 98 points extends his lead in the long course Bacchus competition leading John Keenan and Elio Minato tied on 81 points. Natalie Schmitzer missed race 3 and has dropped back to 4th place. In the short course Bacchus competition Peggy Carpenter's last week lead 11 points has dropped back to a mere 2 points over Callum Vecchio who is closing in and Ashley Pianca not far behind. A further 45 seconds added to Carpenter's handicap took her out of the top three race place getters. Oh well these things happen. In the long course running off a handicap of 9 minutes Steven Bourke powered home to take line honours in a net time of 32 minutes 24 seconds. He was followed by Anthony Trefilo consolidated his competition lead with a net time of 28 minutes 41 seconds. This week Keith Riley found all the correct turns finishing 3rd this week rather than 3rd last. Teresa Burgess is still in form and was the fastest female on course 34 minutes 51 seconds. Chris Fuchs spent the minimum on the track and was back in a mere 23 minutes 50 seconds. Ashley Pianca with a PB net time of 18 minutes 20 seconds jumped from 2nd to 1st this week and was the fastest short course competitor. Ellie Quin running off a three minute 15 second handicap was second followed by stalwart Jeremy Woodhouse who started with a seven minute 30 second handicap and posted a net time of 19 minutes 26 seconds. RELATED Callum Vecchio ran 4th and was the fastest in the short course posting a net time of 15 minutes 42 seconds. Congratulations to Tony Rokov on becoming a Dido (Croatian grandfather) this week. New members are always welcome to join us for a 5:30pm start at the green water tower opposite Pioneer Park. Meanwhile, the first big event of the season over the Easter weekend is approaching. The Bacchus on the Lake is a stunning run around the trails of Lake Wyangan. With 3 courses to choose from, each starting from the picnic area on the western side of the lake.

