There were some big wins recorded in this Saturday's round of matches. The Scorchers hit up an impressive 8/163 (ave 20.4) and in reply the Hurricanes could only muster 6/50. Levi Plum belted 38 runs in his two overs at the crease and other major run scorers included Rory Lasscock with 23, Harrison Palmer 22, Bill Barnard 24, Illya Lewis 21 and Ed Palmer 17. Ben Spry tried hard to stem the flow of runs and picked up four wickets for the side. Ben also top-scored for the Hurricanes with 11 runs. Logan Cowie and Ryan Suine both made nine. Levi Plum and Harrison Palmer both finished off a good all round performance with two wickets each. In a low scoring affair, the Strikers recorded a victory over the Thunder, scoring 7/72 and holding the Thunder to 10/49. Vai Patel topped the scoring for the Strikers with 19 runs. Callum Metcalfe gave good support with an innings of 14 and Hugh Kite made a handy 12. Josh Taprell and Charlie Bunn both picked up two wickets for the Thunder. The Thunder's batsmen had to struggle for their runs. Josh Taprell topped the scoring with 16. Cooper Power, Charlie Bunn and Eliza Rawle all made seven. Callum Metcalfe capped a good all round performance by taking three wickets. Archie Dunbar and Megh Chaudhari both chipped in with two wickets. The Heat proved too strong for the Stars, knocking up a winning score of 6/106 and restricting the Stars to 9/81. Jordy James and Lee Matthews shared the batting honours for the Heat with 23 runs each. Other batsmen to score well were Koby Muirhead with 15, Jonas Catanzariti with 14 and Xavier Hoffman 12. Luca DeBortoli was the pick of the Stars bowlers, taking two wickets. Hudson Crack stood out in the Star's innings, hitting up 21 runs. Ryan Booker with nine and Luca DeBortoli eight added some useful runs. The award for the best performance this week goes to Callum Metcalf for his all round effort for the Strikers. A mixture of basketball and touch football tournaments and covid played havoc with player numbers on Saturday. All available players combined into two sides of 11 players. The combined Smith and Lyon teams scored 7/101 and Cummins/Finch could only manage 10/50. For the winners there were some familiar names amongst the run scorers. Reif Leach top scored with 18, Brad Whitworth wasn't far behind with 17 and Jake Suine made a handy 14. The best of the Cummins/Finch batsmen were Varis Gill who made 11, Miles Condon, Talon Williams and Thomas Bray all made seven. Smith/Lyon's most successful bowlers were Jake Suine who took 2/3 and Ayush Patel 2/7. Jake Suine had a good enough day to take out the weekly award. RELATED Meanwhile, it is now definite that Griffith will contest the Warren Smith Cup final this Sunday against Wagga White in Wagga. The other games on Sunday are Griffith's Milliken Shield team taking on Coleambally at Coly and a Geoff Lawson Cup game against South West. This side gave Wagga Blue a run for their money last Sunday. Wagga made 125 and Griffith replied with 101 with Owen Robinson just needing a partner to stick with him at the end of the innings. He finished on 36 not out off 38 balls.Nick McGibbon made 17. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

