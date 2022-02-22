sport, local-sport,

There is a three-way battle unfolding for a second chance come finals in the GDCA second grade with three rounds remaining in the regular season. As it stands, Coro Cougars, Hanwood and Exies Eagles are all equal on 54 points following the competition of round 15. Hanwood were able to throw their name into the mix following a four-wicket win over Leagues. After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Panthers made a solid start at the top of the order before Chris Barbagallo (3/16) and Dean Wynne (1/31) wrestled back control with the wickets of Shae Prudham (19) and Deep Patel (10). Morgan Tierre (15) and Raj Patel (17) added some lower-order runs but the bowling of Angus Bartter (2/20) and Shannon Caughey (2/13) restricted the Panthers to all out for 108. Oliver Bartter and Brad Hornery laid the foundation for the Hanwood side, and even when Bartter (6) fell to the bowling of Manish Patel (1/24). Hornery was joined by Michael Crosato, and the pair pushed their side towards 50 before Hornery was out caught and bowled by Raj Patel (2/20). Crosato (43) would be the guiding light for the Hanwood side as while wickets fell around him, he kept a level head to guide his side to a four-wicket win with 7.3 overs remaining. Meanwhile, Diggers were able to build a 17-point gap back to second place with a nine-wicket win over Coleambally. RELATED Craig Lugton (2/20) and Daniel Dossiter (1/20) did the damage early for the Diggers side. Jack Weymouth-Smith (20), Cooper Smith (19), Chris Iannelli (21) and James Clarke (15) made starts, but the bowling of Nikita Bhor (3/8) helped restrict the Nomads to 101. Diggers were a team on a mission with Michael Duncan hitting 31 off just 10 balls before falling to Wayne Clarke (1/41), but Mark Favell (37*) and Brett Owen (20*) were able to guide their side to a bonus-point win with 23.1 overs in hand. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/c6dcbd13-2670-487c-9ec2-aa5fd4d730ff.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg