The top of the Griffith Touch men's division one has a familiar look to it, with Marchiori Construction sitting in first. Having won the last three seasons, odds are heavily in favour of the Marchiori side to make it four straight titles, having kept their unbeaten season alive with a 9-6 win over Lachlan's Team. The fight in the division is coming from the sides fighting over a top-four finish come the finals in March. As it stands, Tim's Trim is in second one point ahead of Shane Best Painters, while Lightening and the Point Boys are a further two points behind. Lightening climbed above Point Boys and into the top four with a narrow 7-5 win while Tim's Trims jumped Shane Best Painters into second after Tim's Trim picked up an 8-2 win over MIA Plumbing while Shane Best Painters fell to a narrow one try defeat to Griffith Real Estate. RELATED With three rounds remaining there looks like there will be a fight over the three remaining places in finals. Meanwhile, in the women's top division, there are three sides fighting over two places when finals get underway. At the top of the table, Snows Excavation was able to keep their first place position with a 14-4 win over Hunt and Hunt Lawyers, while Gem Girls remain hot on their tails after a 10-4 win over Physifitness. The Swannies moved back into the top four with a 6-2 win over Heart Racers, but that fight looks likely to go on into the final rounds. Physifitness and Swannies are level in third on 16 points, but Heart Racers are just one point behind in fifth.

