SUNRICE Group staff have decided to delay further industrial action against the company. SunRice Group staff in Leeton, as well as at other sites in NSW and Victoria had been considering walking off the job today after doing so across two days earlier this month. It was at that time the said negotiations had broken down and SunRice wasn't willing to come to the table to meet with staff and the United Workers Union. It was decided further action would be taken n February 21, but this has now been delayed according to a union spokesman. READ MORE "During negotiations with United Workers Union and workers' representatives, SunRice Group have put forward a new offer," the spokesman said. "In response to negotiations progressing, workers have decided to delay industrial action." Staff had been seeking a four per cent pay rise, which equated to a raise of about $1 per hour per worker. Other rights and conditions were also being fought for as part of the recent action. With the February 21 action now "delayed", both workers and the company will be hopeful a full agreement can be reached coming into rice harvest season. Speaking before the decision to delay the industrial action, a SunRice company spokesman said the business had continued to be open to discussions with staff and the union. RELATED "SunRice is open and willing to engage in further conversations with the UWU to work towards a new operations enterprise agreement," the spokesman said. "We are willing to offer a competitive pay increase and more opportunities for skill development for employees. "However we continue to need the UWU to agree on some of the important conditions we are seeking to enable us to remain competitive on a global scale. "Further strike action will not change this position."

