newsletters, editors-pick-list, griffith regional art gallery, launch, ray wholohan, ken done, art, program

Griffith Regional Art Gallery's 'Vibrant' 2022 program is officially up and running, after Ken Done launched the event with his exhibition 'Paintings You Probably Haven't Seen.' Artists, art lovers and community members close to the gallery gathered at the space to celebrate and look to the year ahead with wine, canapes, paintings and a talk from prolific and much loved Australian artist Ken Done. The program for the year ahead is named "Vibrant 22" and promises 'inspiring exhibitions and engaging public programs which we know the art loving community of Griffith will enjoy' according to museum manager Margaret Andreazza. "I love to experience the town and the enthusiasm people have in their towns for the regional gallery is absolutely terrific." Mr Done said, explaining why he enjoyed touring the exhibition in country towns. "A gallery like this, it's value is in the people ... the food's good too," he joked. After Mr Done spoke about his work and lived experiences over 80 years, gallery co-ordinator Ray Wholohan invited Mayor Doug Curran to formally launch the program for the year. "It wouldn't be right. I'll invite Ken back to the podium to launch the program, that will mean a lot more than myself doing it," Councillor Curran said. With that surprise, Ken Done formally launched the program with the immortal line "I don't know what it is, but I'm launching it." While definitely unconventional, the launch was undoubtedly a success with attendees excitedly looking to the year ahead and enjoying the range currently on display. READ MORE Looking to the year ahead, Mr Done's exhibition will close on March 20 before being followed by a range of exciting exhibitions and displays. More information on the program, as well as the gallery's range of classes and public programs are available on the gallery's website or social media. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/d6b6bff0-4b60-45e8-900c-f7311e0e2d6c.JPG/r0_359_4928_3143_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg