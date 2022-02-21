newsletters, editors-pick-list, crime, court, RBTs, arrests, police, driving

Police arrested several for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, as well as driving unregistered vehicles over a busy weekend for Griffith station. A 25 year old male was stopped for a random breath test on February 19, just before 11pm. The rest returned negative for alcohol, but a subsequent oral fluid test returned positive for drugs. The man was arrested and returned to Griffith Police Station where he was subject to a secondary test, and admitted to using methamphetamines. The second test returned positive results and has been sent to Lidcombe for analysis. Police are currently awaiting results. A 23 year old Griffith male was stopped for a random breath test after police observed that he was driving an unregistered vehicle on Wakaden Street at almost 3am. After returning a reading of 0.117, he was issued with a notice of suspension and a court attendance notice for April 30. He was also issued a number of infringement notices and fines for driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle. Finally, a 34 year old Griffith male was found riding a motorcycle on Jondaryan Avenue at 3:15am and was stopped by police. Police found that he was currently disqualified and the bike was unregistered. He was issued with a court attendance notice and charged with disqualified driving and an unregistered dirtbike. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/24fd13df-e2da-4b5f-874e-b9e3022538bd.JPG/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg