Police arrested several after conducting RBT's over a busy weekend
Police arrested several for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, as well as driving unregistered vehicles over a busy weekend for Griffith station.
A 25 year old male was stopped for a random breath test on February 19, just before 11pm. The rest returned negative for alcohol, but a subsequent oral fluid test returned positive for drugs. The man was arrested and returned to Griffith Police Station where he was subject to a secondary test, and admitted to using methamphetamines.
The second test returned positive results and has been sent to Lidcombe for analysis. Police are currently awaiting results.
A 23 year old Griffith male was stopped for a random breath test after police observed that he was driving an unregistered vehicle on Wakaden Street at almost 3am.
After returning a reading of 0.117, he was issued with a notice of suspension and a court attendance notice for April 30. He was also issued a number of infringement notices and fines for driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.
Finally, a 34 year old Griffith male was found riding a motorcycle on Jondaryan Avenue at 3:15am and was stopped by police. Police found that he was currently disqualified and the bike was unregistered. He was issued with a court attendance notice and charged with disqualified driving and an unregistered dirtbike.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.areanews.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News
Comments
Discuss "Crackdown on breath testing over weekend"
Please note: All comments made or shown here are bound by the Online Discussion Terms & Conditions.