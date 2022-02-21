newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Griffith Little Athletics stars performed well on both the track and field at the Regionals held in Wollongong recently. A number of great performances saw two of Griffith's best in Mary Dal Broi and Conner Hutchins qualify for State Conner was able to blitz the field to take a first-place finish in the under 12 boys shot put with a distance of 9.31m while also securing qualification with second place finishes in javelin and discus. Meanwhile, Mary secured automatic qualification in long jump with a first-place finish, while second place in the 800m was enough to secure an automatic place in the under 12s event. Mary also qualified in the 1500m event after finishing in the top eight across the state. Marlee Tagliapietra was another to qualify after finishing in the top eight across the stare after a good performance in the under 13s girls long jump. Marlee also picked up medals in the triple jump and 80m hurdles. It wasn't just the state qualifiers that had a great day out, with a number of other outstanding results achieved. Therese Dal Broi came home with plenty of silverware with first place in the under 8s girls 800m Hurdles, second places in the 400m pack start and 70m, as well as a third in the 100m final. Bryton Hopkins picked up medals in the under 8s boys discus, and 700m pack start with second and third-placed finishes, respectively. In the under 13s girls, Amanda Hopkins achieved top-five finishes in the 3000m and javelin as well as top ten finishes in shotput and discus while Madisyn Sarkis finished 4th in the 400m and achieved top ten finishes in the 800m, triple jump and long jump. The senior girl's relay team featuring Mary Dal Broi, Amanda Hopkins, Madisyn Sarkis and Marlee Tagliapetra finished fourth. RELATED Xavier Sarkis had a good day in the under 10s boys events with a fourth-place finish in the 60m hurdles while achieving a top 10 finish in the discus. In the under 10s girls, Tamzin Watts came home 10th in the 800m while finished 11th in the discus. Kyson Tagliapietra came home with a 6th placed finish in the under 12s boys event while also picking up a 7th placed finish in discus. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/3125ad6b-01e1-4c7e-99bc-fc34e926cfac.jpg/r0_288_4032_2566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg