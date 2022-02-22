newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Temora have completed a successful season in the Hedditch Cup after seeing off the final challenge for the 2021/22 season. Ardlethan/Barellan were the final challengers of the season, and after winning the toss and electing to bat, it was back against the wall with Max Harper (5/28) and Blake Harper (2/2) doing the early damage. Harrison Logan and Mark Tillyard (11) tried to get their side out of a precarious position of 5/7 but were only able to add 17 runs before Logan (10) fell to Noah Harper (1/3). Dan Hillam (13) and Michael Keech (11) added some late runs before Ardlethan/Barellan were bowled out for 64. RELATED Buchanan (1/13) made an early breakthrough with the wicket of Brady Oliver (3), Chris Stacey, and Noah Harper got their side back on track before Logan (1/13) and Camm (1/14) struck. Matt Gillard (8*) and Billy Winkley (11*) were able to steer Temora to a seven-wicket victory and ensure they held the cup over winter.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/b3567aa1-d1e5-4612-bfec-aaf99f33022d.jpg/r49_118_668_468_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg