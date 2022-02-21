newsletters, editors-pick-list, fishing, competition, winner, tom armstrong, murray cod, ozfish

A fishing competition is casting off on March 19, with hundreds up for grabs to those with the biggest cod catch at the end of the day. The competition will mark the first major fishing competition at Lake Wyangan since the recent restocking of Murray cod. Tom Armstrong, Griffith's own king of the cod, is helping to organise the competition and says that the response has already been huge. "There's a lot of people interested in it, people have entered already," he explained. REEL-ATED The competition will be the centrepiece of a 'Family Fishing Day' at the lake, bringing together all kinds to celebrate the water. The day will feature catering from organisers as well as a range of prizes for attendees and fishers. Entry into the competition is free, however a donation box will be present for those who want to donate to restocking efforts. Whoever catches the biggest cod in the senior division will walk away with $500, while the junior division winner will receive $250. In addition, there'll be some random door prizes for attendees to compete for. READ MORE "We've been allocated a bit of money from the government to get some prizes ... There'll be a bit of a barbecue at the end of it, and there'll be a donation box there as well if people want to donate a dollar or two to put more fish in the lake," Mr Armstrong said. He added that he's been in talks with Griffith City Council and local fisheries to hold another restocking later in the year, and things are looking positive. "We just want to get people out there again." The competition opens at 6am and will until 5pm that night, with presentations following. More information can be found on the OzFish website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

