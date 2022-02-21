sport, local-sport,

The quarter-finals of the Brady Paint & Texture Red Gum Plate were completed last Sunday at the Griffith Golf Club with the semi-finals to be played on Saturday and the final on Sunday. Two past winning teams will contest one semi after Jim Dickie and Skeet Milne defeated Josh & Barry Stapleton 4/3 up against Brad Hammond & Mike Coleman after they put paid to Jeff Smith & Paul Woolnough on the 18th. The other semi will be a contest between Andrew Romagnolo & Wayne Bottcher who best T. Noa & N. Toru 3/2 and Anthony Ross & John Witherspoon who won over John Doubleday & Terry Brady 2 up. Saturday's club event was a single stableford with 72 players. Keiron Edwards 40 points won A Grade, firing 80 off the stick, draining a birdie on the 15th, on a countback over Jason Magoci 40 points. Magoci fired one under par 70, carding birdies on the 7th, 8th, 14th and 15th. Duncan McWhirter 38 points best in B Grade with five pars, ahead of Matt Running 37 points, carding birdies on the 7th and 10th. Byron James capped a stellar week, taking out C Grade on 39 points, birdies on the 13th and 16th, over Ken Alpen 38 points, 22 on the back nine. Justin Robertson won the 4th pin, Sam Ranney 7th, Jason Bartlett 11th, Gerry Cox 15th, Luke DeValentin 16th. Vouchers to 33 points. A medley stableford on Sunday with 60 players. Chris Richards 37 points, 75 off the stick won A Grade, Brett Angel 35 points runner-up. Lance Poka, days best score 42 points won B Grade from Phil Plunkett 38 points. Joseph Rovere 36 points won C Grade, Byron James 35 points second. RELATED Pins to 4th. Nick Van Liff, 16th. Lance Poka. Vouchers to 33 points. The Third Round of the Riverina Pennants was played at Narrandera last Sunday with mixed results. The A Team went down to Hosts 5/2 whilst the B Team tied with Leeton 3 1/2 all. The Fourth Round will be played at Griffith this coming Sunday with bragging rights up for grabs with the two local teams playing each other. The car park is well on its way with the sealing to be completed by Monday, February 28th. Members are asked to please follow the signs re parking. Both Junior and Ladies Golf Clinics have resumed. please contact the pro Shop on 69623742 for details. Two of golfs biggest bugbears have again raised their ugly head, slow play and failure to repair pitch marks. All golfers, please note. Today's event is a 4BBB, Thursday and Sunday single stablefords, a single stroke on Saturday. The veterans played a single stableford with Thursday with 33 players in two grades. John Gale 37 points won Div.1, Tony McBride 36 points second. Ray Mead 40 points best in Div.2, Wal Hood 36 points runner-up. McBride won the 16th pin, Garry Purcell 15th. Veterans are reminded that subs are now due and have been extended to March 31st. There were 35 players in a two-grade single stableford last Wednesday. Lee Kinball 36 points won Div.1 from David Doig 35 points on a countback over Jason Magoci and Tony McBride 35 points. John Wallace 37 points won Div2. Adam Truscott 35 points runner-up. Doig won the pins on the 7th and 16th.

