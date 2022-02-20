sport, local-sport,

Griffith has maintained its hold of the Creet Cup following a 108-run win over Lake Cargelligo at Exies No 1 on Sunday. The home side won the toss and was able to make a great start with Tom Shannon and Dean Bennett. The scoring rate was up around five runs an over for the first 10 overs, and it set the tone for the rest of the innings. Shannon and Bennett put on 76 runs for the first wicket before Bennett (32) skied on to gully to be 1-77 after 17 overs. The wicket didn't bring much of a reprieve for the Lakes side, with Reece Matheson and Tom Shannon continuing the great work in the middle orders. Shannon was able to post his fifty as he and Reece Matheson pushed Griffith to 151 before Matheson (31) fell on the brink of the second drinks break. The visitors didn't have to wait too long for the next wicket, with Shannon (70) falling two overs after drinks. That would be the last of the success for the Lake Cargelligo as Connor Bock and Griffith captain Jimmy Binks were able to push Griffith towards a massive total. In the final 13 overs, Binks (55*) and Bock (35*) were able to put on 99 runs to see Griffith post a massive 3/256 off their 45 overs and present Lake Cargelligo with quite a task if they were to take the Cup away with them. The chase got off to a difficult start, and it looked like Lakes were going to repeat their performance against Hay as Alex Flood (3/27) and Billy Evans doing the early damage to see Lake Cargelligo sitting on 5/27 after 11 overs. D Felton (63) and M Hart (29) got their side back on track, but they were never able to match the rate that was required. RELATED Noah Gaske (2/25), Jimmy Binks (1/7), Dean Bennett (1/13) and Evans (3/21) claimed the remaining wickets, with only B Brown (17) able to make a start in the lower order as Lakes were bowled out for 148 in the 44th over. Griffith will now turn their sights to taking on West Wyalong on March 6, but it will be a much different side with the Twenty20 finals being played on the same day. It means Leagues' Ben Rowston, Binks, Evans, Matheson and Gaske, alongside Exies Eagles' Connor Bock, could be unable to play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/1d0aeeac-7534-4584-a58e-e8bd6a4c338e.JPG/r933_391_5533_2990_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg