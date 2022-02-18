newsletters, editors-pick-list, murrumbidgee river classic, fishing competition, darlington point, MIA

The 9th annual Darlington Point Riverina Classic Catch and Release Fishing Competition was a huge success, as keen fishers reeled in some huge carp, cod and yellow belly fish all in the name of charity. A three day family fishing event on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River, the event is run and organised by a dedicated group of volunteers and supported by the Apex Clubs of Darlington Point and Coleambally. This year the event raised $20,000 to the Rural Outreach Counselling Incorporation, the funds raised going directly to supporting those sufferring from poor mental health locally and in surrounding rural areas. Additional funds raised were also used to assist in securing a healthy and sustainable fishing future through the release of 5,000 native fingerlings into the Murrumbidgee River. READ MORE With more than 539 entrants (365 senior entrants and 174 junior entrants) the event has continued to grow with big plans for 2023. Across the weekend, 288 legal fish were caught including 113 Murray Cod, 17 Yellow Bellow and 158 Carp. The biggest carp was caught by Shaun Gras at 76cm who walked away with a brand new boat as a result of his win. More information about the Riverina Classic can be found here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/2aa17be5-b358-43fd-8198-b7e555a78343.jpg/r0_131_280_289_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg