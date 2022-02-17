news, local-news, theatre, awkward, breakfast club, cadi mccarthy, craig bary, margaret andreazza

Griffith Regional Theatre is all set-up for the party of the year, hosting new show 'Awkward' on March 3. 'Awkward' follows the interactions and meetings between distinct personalities at a party - the introvert, the extrovert, the hanger-on, and the in-lust - against a background of 80s and 90s tunes. The show is put together by the Catapult Dance centre and choreographed by Cadi McCarthy and Craig Bary, the show explores the universally experienced awkward and uncomfortable moments that define so many parties. "Pushing past initial encounters, what unfolds are moments of hilarity, intimacy, bumbling missed connections, classic kitchen party moments, the mating ritual and really really bad lounge room dancing." Margaret Andreazza, Acting Manager at the theatre described it was witty and fun. "They're in this situation that feels a bit awkward, and they all get to know each other," she said. IN OTHER NEWS "It's a contemporary dance show, so there's not a lot of talk but there's great eighties music and interpretive dance, and comedy of course." "Look, it's a fantastic and really enjoyable live performance. People will get a great laugh - it's witty and fun, fantastic music." The show opens at Griffith Regional Theatre on March 3, at 7:30pm. Bookings are essential, tickets are available online.

