newsletters, editors-pick-list, indoor sport, rollerskating, GPSO, RC Indoor Sports, Griffith, event, whats on, activity

Griffith is set to be home for a new kind of fun in the form of indoor roller-skating, born from the idea of one community member and a strong partnership with a local small business. A lifelong lover of roller-skating, Griffith resident Tania Magoci posted in various community Facebook groups earlier this year to see if anyone would be interested in getting regular roller-skating events and activities up and running in the community. The response she got blew her away. "I have seen so many kids roller-skating around town but they have no where to go," Ms Magoci said. "After skating as a kid and now as an adult I thought it could be something different for the town, something new to enjoy so I posted online to see if there was any real demand and I was shocked." Hundreds of comments and likes across different social media posts solidified to Ms Magoci that there was a keen interest indoor roller-skating so next came the first big challenge - finding an appropriate venue. And after reaching out to RC Sports in Yoogali, a venue was found. READ MORE "When Tania reached out to us I thought it was a brilliant idea," Co Owner of RC Sports Rocky Marando said. "We feel like it is what the town needs, something fresh and different, we just can't wait! "And why not give the town something they all love, the nostalgia behind it is unbelievable, we are very happy to provide the service." The venue is fully indoors, can be used in all weather and even has a small canteen attached for any hungry or thirsty skaters. Keen skaters such as Ms Magoci have already tried the indoor court to make sure the surface is appropriate and most importantly safe for skating, with plenty of big ideas and plans underway to bring this idea to life. "We don't want to rush the process of bringing everything together but we are hoping to launch early April at this stage," Mr Marando said. "In the next weeks we have specials plans which will hopefully make the indoor roller-skating events we host look and feel fantastic." Brand new skates in a range of sizes are currently being ordered in with big plans for theme events and activities to go ahead once the indoor-skating sessions are officially launched. "There really is potential for everything, we just can't wait," Ms Magoci said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/aa740e11-6676-4c4b-8552-974925d97c56.jpg/r0_132_2048_1289_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg