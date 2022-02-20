newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Coro Cougars have built a five-point lead at the top of the table following a bonus-point win over Exies Diggers in the 50-over clash at Exies No 1 on Saturday. The Diggers side won the toss, and after a conservative start, Diggers lost Kyle Bennett (4) when he was knocked over by Alex Flood (1/22) to be 1/16 after seven overs. Paresh Patil and Diggers skipper Dean Bennett were able to get their side back on track over the course of the next 13 overs and had their side on track to post a defendable total. The partnership was brought to an end with the score on 70 when Patil (25) was caught off the bowling of Shane Hutchinson, and he was quickly followed back to the pavilion by Josh Lanham (0), who was bowled by Ben Signor (1/25). Wickets started to fall at regular intervals for the Diggers side as the dangerous Bennett (36) departed when he was trapped in front by Hutchinson. Angus Boulton tried to keep the scoreboard ticking over and try to get the Diggers side towards a good total, but when Meli Ranitu (3) became Hutchinson's (3/10), it was the beginning of the end of the Diggers innings. The Diggers side would lose their final six wickets for just three runs as Boulton (14), Reece Maguire (2), Ben Elwin (1) and Dhurvil Patel (0) all fell to the bowling of Brent Lawrence (4/13), while Anas Zindani (1) was run out by Haydn Pascoe to see Diggers bowled out for just 93 in the 35th over. With time on their side, Lawrence and Mathew Axtill strolled to the crease and were able to put on 16 for the first wicket before Lawrence (8) fell to the bowling of Lanham (1/23) in the 9th over. RELATED That brought Pascoe to the crease, and alongside Axtill, the pair we able to put on 39 runs before Ranitu (1/20) trapped Axtill (14) in front. It looked to only be another bump in the road for the Cougars as Pascoe kept his side pushing towards victory as he and Signor got their side to 76 before Ben Elwin had Signor (9) out caught by Maguire. That would be the last of the success for the Diggers side as Pascoe (41*) and Brendan Hicken (9*) were able to get their side over the line to a seven-wicket win with just 25 overs bowled to also pick up the bonus point with ease.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/d753e22c-badd-4c50-80da-6859a91db5ea.JPG/r267_986_4667_3472_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg