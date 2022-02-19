newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It was a thoroughly convincing display from Griffith City Fencing in their top of the table clash in the RC Sports Junior Futsal under 13s competition. They took on The Cup Legends and made a convincing start to the clash, with Natasha Stradiotto and Eduardo finding the back of the net early. Griffith City Fencing would head into the halftime break with a 7-1 lead with a first-half hat-trick to Eduardo, while Natasha and Joshua Stradiotto both finished with doubles while Charlie Serafin scored The Cup Legends' only goal. RELATED In the act of good sportsmanship, Griffith City Fencing gave one of their players to The Cup Legends to ensure a five versus five game could be played, and Joshua Stradiotto scored his third of the match but for the opposition to pull the margin back. Romeo Giannini and Riley Harrison found the back of the net for Griffith City Fencing in the second half while Serafin scored his second and Will Dal Broi found the back of the net for The Cup Legends to see Griffith City Fencing come away with a 9-4 win.

