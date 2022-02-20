sport, local-sport,

Leagues Panthers have jumped back into the top four after picking up a 39-run win over Exies Eagles at Exies 2 on Saturday. After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Panthers were solid at the top of the order, with Michael Cudmore and Ben Rowston putting on 48 runs for the first wicket. Trouble struck for the Leagues side as when Cudmore (11) fell to the bowling of Sam Breed, the Panthers suffered a collapse in the middle order. Reece Matheson (4), James Binks (0) and Daniel Bozic (4) all fell to the bowling of Breed, while Rowston (27) was knocked over by Sanil Chilikuri (1/15) to see the Panthers sitting on 5/63. Mark Burns and Logan Matheson were able to steer the ship and get their side towards a competitive total with a 48-run partnership before Matheson (17) was caught off the bowling of Arjun Kamboj (1/36) and Burns (24) was dismissed by Mason Ashcroft (1/23). Matt Keenan (17*) and Noah Gaske (11) added some late runs before Connor Bock (2/22), and Breed (5/23) knocked over the remaining wickets to see the Panthers bowled out for 150. The Eagles didn't make a strong start with the bat, with Billy Evans (1/15) removing Josh Davis (0) while Craig Burge (2) followed shortly after when he was caught behind off the bowling of Rowston. Phil Burge and Connor Bock tried to get their side back on track but it didn't last too long as after adding 32 runs, Burge (19) became the first wicket of Gaske. RELATED Bock kept the scoreboard ticking over, adding 18 runs in a partnership with Ashcroft before Ashcroft (1) and Breed (0) fell in quick succession to the bowling of Gaske (3/24), while Bock followed closely behind when he was caught off the bowling of Binks (27). Duane Ashcroft and Braydn Challis tried to breathe life into their side's chances in the lower order. With the score on 91, Challis (16) fell to Fawad Shah (1/28), and that was the beginning of the end. Chilikuri and Ashcroft added 17 runs before Chilikuri (5), and Kamboj (1) fell to the bowling of Rowston (3/10) before Ashcroft (24) fell to Binks (2/21) to see the Exies side bowled out for 111 and see the Panthers jump to third.

