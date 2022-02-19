newsletters, editors-pick-list, womens health, ovarian cancer awareness month, murrumbidgee local health district, griffith

In light of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, Murrumbidgee Local Health District is encouraging women to learn and remember the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer. Out of every five women diagnosed with ovarian cancer across Australia each day, three will die from the disease with a survival rate of just 48 percent with one woman dying on average every eight hours. In the MLHD alone, an average of 15 cases are diagnosed each year. RELATED MLHD women's health nurse Veronica Ward said that ovarian cancer was difficult to diagnose early. "Ovarian cancer has a broad range of symptoms similar to those caused by other common illnesses and with no test for early detection, the condition is often diagnosed at a late stage which can have an impact on survival rates," Ms Ward said. And whilst not as common, with a five year survival rate so low in comparison to other cancers such as breast cancer with a 91 percent survival rate, there is plenty of cause for caution. "Whilst we have relatively few cases across the MLHD, it is important to ensure we do everything we can to ensure those cases are diagnosed as early as possible," Ms Ward said. "I encourage women to learn about the symptoms and not to ignore them. "The symptoms can sometimes be caused by other medical conditions, which makes ovarian cancer difficult to diagnose, but if you're concerned make sure you follow up with your doctor." READ MORE Signs and symptoms may include: If you have an ovarian cancer diagnosis or have any questions about this diagnosis, advice and support is available through Ovarian Cancer Australia at ovariancancer.net.au or by calling 1300 660 334, your local cancer care co-ordinator or GP. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/3cc081c3-4700-49ad-b75c-4436631f9498.jpg/r0_148_940_679_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg