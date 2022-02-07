news, local-news, griffith regional art gallery, season launch, exhibition, 2022 program, ken done, art, artist, council

Griffith Regional Art Gallery is posed to launch their 2022 program on February 18th, releasing a full rundown on all the exciting touring and local exhibitions for the year, as well as public programs including workshops and art classes. "Vibrant" is the word to describe the program, with acclaimed Australian Artist Ken Done coming along as a special guest to launch a year that is sure to inspire and spark creativity for all who visit the gallery. Art Gallery Coordinator Raymond Wholohan said the 2022 program would include a broad range of exhibitions from a combination of both local and national artists as well as major touring exhibitions. "We also had Melanie Toscan join us last year as our Public Programs Officer and she has planned a diverse program of workshops, art talks, after school kids' art classes and holiday programs in 2022," Mr Wholohan said. READ MORE Griffith Regional Arts and Museum Manager Margaret Andreazza said that after two years of pandemic related disruptions, Council and the gallery team were looking forward to a 'thriving year' ahead, and to welcome new patrons and 'old friends' into the gallery halls. "Vibrant is full of inspiring exhibitions and engaging public programs which we know the art loving community of Griffith will enjoy," Ms Andreazza said. "Come along to the launch and enjoy Dee Vine Estate wines and canapes with Ken Done." Mr Done's current exhibition 'Paintings You Probably Haven't Seen' is also about to open at the gallery on the night, representing many of his favourite and best loved subjects. He will also give an artist talk on February 19th, which is expected to be a popular event with limited tickets available. Tickets are only $10 and can be purchased from the Gallery or online at www.griffithregionalartgallery.com.au For more information please call Griffith Regional Art Gallery on 6962 8338. More information about Ken Done can be found here. The 200 program and launch event is proudly sponsored by the Dee Vine Estate. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

