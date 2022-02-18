news, local-news,

Artist Ken Done's latest exhibition opens on Friday The latest exhibition at Griffith Regional Art Gallery will highlight the work of Ken Done. The exhibition opens from Friday at 6pm as part of the launch of the 2022 exhibition program. Tickets for the launch on Friday are $10 and available from www.griffithregionalartgallery.com.au. Meanwhile Ken Done will deliver a talk about his work featured in the exhibition on Saturday, February 18 from 11am at the gallery. Starting from 11am Griffith City Library's Friday Story Time has returned from 10am. This program is suitable for children three to five years of age. Tickets are free and available from wrl.eventbrite.com.au/ Parkrun at Ted Scobie Oval Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval. Every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday on Jondaryan Ave Croquet players start from 8.30am every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday at the old bowling green next to the Griffith Visitors Centre. Mallets are available for anyone who would like to come along and try the game. Fresh food, crafts and more at Griffith Showgrounds Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery, candles, clothes, seedlings and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club. Weekend nightlife Tony L will be performing in the Coro Club's beer garden from 4pm on Saturday.

