Paintings you haven't seen come to Griffith
'PAINTINGS YOU PROBABLY HAVEN'T SEEN'
Artist Ken Done's latest exhibition opens on Friday
The latest exhibition at Griffith Regional Art Gallery will highlight the work of Ken Done. The exhibition opens from Friday at 6pm as part of the launch of the 2022 exhibition program. Tickets for the launch on Friday are $10 and available from www.griffithregionalartgallery.com.au. Meanwhile Ken Done will deliver a talk about his work featured in the exhibition on Saturday, February 18 from 11am at the gallery.
STORYTIME AT THE LIBRARY
Starting from 11am
Griffith City Library's Friday Story Time has returned from 10am. This program is suitable for children three to five years of age. Tickets are free and available from wrl.eventbrite.com.au/
FITNESS FUN
Parkrun at Ted Scobie Oval
Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval.
SUMMER CROQUET
Every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday on Jondaryan Ave
Croquet players start from 8.30am every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday at the old bowling green next to the Griffith Visitors Centre. Mallets are available for anyone who would like to come along and try the game.
SUNDAY MARKETS
Fresh food, crafts and more at Griffith Showgrounds
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery, candles, clothes, seedlings and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
GIG GUIDE
Weekend nightlife
Tony L will be performing in the Coro Club's beer garden from 4pm on Saturday.
WHAT'S ON?
Your weekly guide to what's happening around Griffith
Got an event happening and want to get the word out? Emailing editor@areanews.com.au.
