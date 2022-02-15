news, local-news, black pepper, retail, ovarian cancer, womens health, fundraiser, charity

Black Pepper Griffith is raising funds to support women with ovarian cancer throughout from their initial diagnosis, treatment and recovery as part of a national campaign throughout Ovarian Cancer Awareness month. The partnership with Black Pepper will help to ensure that more women with ovarian cancer will be supported by an Ovarian Cancer Support Nurse, and have access to other services such as social workers, exercise physiologists and psycho-sexual counselling. Griffith Store Manager Debbie Cunningham said that she was excited to be partnering with Ovarian Cancer Australia to raise funds for such a good cause. "As an organisation with many female staff members and customers, it is a cause close to our hearts," Mrs Cunningham said. "It is really important to raise awareness and funds as ovarian cancer is the deadliest of all the female cancers and awareness of the disease and its symptoms are not as widespread as some other cancers. "Ovarian Cancer Australia does an amazing job of supporting women with ovarian cancer by providing nurses and social workers and other services like counselling and exercise physiology so we feel it's a really worthwhile cause." READ MORE $10 from the sale of every scarf and a specially designed nightie sold by Black Pepper Griffith will assist in the delivery of evidence based and accessible information free of charge to Australians impacted by ovarian cancer including the Teal Support Program. Pens and ribbons will also be on sale in store throughout the month of February. "We would love for the community to help us raise funds for this really important cause by coming and visiting us in store and either buying a nightie or scarf or simply adding a donation to an existing purchase," Mrs Cunningham said. "Ovarian Cancer Awareness month is a great time to increase awareness and knowledge about the disease so I really would encourage women to jump on the Ovarian Cancer Australia website and familiarise themselves with the symptoms of ovarian cancer". More information about Ovarian Cancer Australia can be found at https://www.ovariancancer.net.au/ All donations made to Ovarian Cancer Australia on February 23rd will also be matched directly by the charitable organisation. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

