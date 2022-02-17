news, local-news, charity, whats on, golf day, can assist, griffith, riverina, murrumbidgee, MIA

The Southern Valley Cotton Growers Association (SVCGA) is set to host its annual charity Yenda Producers gold day on February 25th at Griffith Golf Club. Now in its second year, the event raises funds for Can Assist Griffith and sees cotton growers, industry and other stakeholders across the Lachlan, Murrumbidgee and Murray irrigation areas, where cotton is produced, take part. SVCGA Secretary Alex Dalton said it was great to have Yenda Producers come on board as a major sponsor of the event, and help build momentum. "Yenda Producers are our major sponsor and their support has been incredible and a driving force for our ability to raise funds for Griffith Can Assist," Mr Dalton said. "We want to show how the industry as a whole is making a substantial impact with supporting the local Griffith charity of Can Assist." The day will see 18 holes of an ambrose competition played, and is open to all growers, stakeholders and industry members even if they are not a member of the SVCGA. READ MORE SVCGA President and Hillston farmer Paul Cleton said that the organisation thought Can Assist was the standout charity that the SVCGA wanted to raise funds for. "It was really important to us that any funds raised would stay in the community," Mr Cleton said. "Fundraising has been really difficult for organisations such as Can Assist during COVID as now fundraisers were able to be held so we are very excited to come on board and support them as it is such a worthy cause." Buses will be running from Hillston, Coleambally and Carrathool to Griffith on the day. "We would really love to have as many people as possible join us," Mrs Dalton said. "The SVCGA has a really strong working committee, we have a great team are passionate about giving back to our local communities." For more information and to purchase tickets please visit click here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/bd06862e-1b55-4bce-8c6d-2493772bf3c8.jpg/r2_90_958_630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg