Griffith's community centre launched it's first ever community art exhibition, following the recent Survival Day art exercise. The exhibition collected artwork created on or just after Survival Day, at an exercise run by Aboriginal Land Council chairwoman Vickie Simpson and artist Kerri Weymouth. The artworks, coming from all walks of life, are hanging on the wall at the community centre, showcasing the wide variety of artistic talent and multicultural backgrounds in Griffith. Geraldine Higgins, who painted one of the displays, said it was an excellent display of the community and a demonstration of what the centre should stand for. "My painting is me and my partner on our journey, and then our kid and grandkids. Our other kid doesn't have kids of his own, he's still on his journey here." "I think it's a great representation of the whole community, it's a melting pot. To not just have Aboriginal women paint but Fijian and Tongan ladies paint as well, it's really lovely." Peta Dummett, the current manager of the centre, said that it had been a good success despite the efforts it took to get it ready. "It's taken an overwhelming contribution from community members to put it together. It's the beginning of many more partnerships with Kerri Weymouth and the Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service," she said. "This is our first exhibition. Through our women's group, we hope to have more exhibitions and displays in the coming months." RELATED Ms Simpson said that they were also hoping to see and organise more events with the community centre, particularly with NAIDOC week in July. "This is really good given where we are. It's inclusive of everyone ... We've got some stuff planned for NAIDOC week." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

