newsletters, editors-pick-list, valentines day, february 14, love, friendship, griffith, flowers, florists, gifting

Love, friendship and everything in between is being celebrated this Valentines Day with local florists scrambling to keep up with the demand for flowers and bouquets to share with a loved one. Single roses, chocolates, hampers, alcohol and of course blooming flower bouquets have been flying off the shelves this year, with scores of locals smart enough to order in advance, and scores more ringing up or running in to secure last minute Valentines Day gifts for their loved ones. Owner of La Fleur Florist Karina Salvestrin said that preparation for Valentines Day and the morning of February 14th had been a flurry of activity. So much so, that when The Area News popped in for a chat about Valentines Day orders, Mrs Salvestrin kept skilfully making bouquets for loved up customers. "We have just been so busy, everything is happening so quickly," Mrs Salvestrin said. "You can never pick what flowers will be most popular, it changes every year. "Usually red roses are the top pick but this Valentines Day everything is selling, especially our mixed bunches which have been great." READ MORE Similarly, it was all hands on deck at Blossoms Florist with staff arriving in the early hours of the morning to prepare for the day ahead, sorting out orders and taking news ones for what would surely be one of the longest and busiest days of the year. Owner of Blossoms Florist Kathy Catanzariti said it was great to see so many flowers flying of the shelves. "This year we sold out of our roses ahead of Valentines Day, with lots of fresh flowers flying off the shelves," Mrs Catanzariti said. "We made sure to have lots of premade bunches ready for grab and go for any last minute gifts. "To cope with the demand we also have six sets of delivery drivers today out doing runs." Hampers have also been a popular item on top of the traditional flower bouquets and roses. And whilst Valentine's Day is only one day of the year, why not share the love all year round, supporting local florists and bringing some joy to our loved ones from January to December. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/7bcba80d-83c3-443d-9373-e7d8051a1ba8.jpg/r5_191_2042_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg