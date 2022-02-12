newsletters, editors-pick-list, griffith buslines, council, school, education, bus services, bus stops, MIA, riverina

Concerned parents across Collina are calling on council, bus companies and the state's transport ministry to improve bus services for school children in the densely populated suburb. School students as young as five years old have no option but to walk more than a kilometre, sometimes further, to designated school bus stops on Clifton Boulevard and Hillam Drive along the road with no footpaths beyond Ted Scobie oval and no shelter from the scorching sun, and rainfall. Collina resident Gurvinder Kaur Sekhon, who prefers to be called 'Raj', said the issue had been ongoing, with Council, Griffith Buslines and Transport for NSW all failing to act on the issue. "Parents across Collina have been trying for years to add bus stops to additional streets to make it safer for children to go to school," Raj said. "But when we have tried to change this both council and Griffith Buslines passed the responsibility over to each other and then the ministry of transport who have done nothing. "It makes no sense to have so many new developments which are the homes to many families but no new bus stops." The Collina area is one of the areas expected to grow and add residents into the future. READ MORE Council's road safety and traffic officer Greg Balind said that inquiries for additional school bus services and stops should not be directed at council. "School bus travel is the most convenient, safest and efficient method of travel to and from school," Mr Balind said. "Any request for a new bus route should be directed to one of the three school bus companies that service the Griffith LGA." Sally Blair from Griffith Buslines said that the company would always look to improve its coverage of Griffith to cater to school students as the community continues to grow. "With school only returning last week we are closely observing any loading issues with school buses and to look at any service enhancements that we might need to implement," Mrs Blair said. "Any changes to services need to be accepted and approved by Transport for NSW. "Griffith Buslines will continue to look at the growing area of north Collina, and develop an improved coverage of the area as students apply for travel passes and we learn where they reside." Are your children impacted by a lack of accessible school bus stops in your area? Please get in touch with lizzie.gracie@areanews.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/9aac9d6c-048f-4c4b-9e99-5d39539910b6.jpg/r5_191_2042_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg