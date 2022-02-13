newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Diggers have reclaimed a spot in the top four with a month to go before finals get underway off the back of a 19-run win over Exies Eagles. After a disappointing showing with the bat last time out, Diggers were looking to improve when they won the toss and elected to bat. They would have been having flashbacks early as Connor Bock claimed the early wicket of Paresh Patil (1) while Arjun Kamboj (1/34) struck soon after to remove Michael Duncan (5) to see Diggers sitting at 2/20. Josh Lanham and Dean Bennett were able to get their side back on track with a 38-run stand to lift Diggers to 50 off 12 overs before Kokolan Kandeepan (1/15) made the crucial breakthrough with the wicket of Bennett (27). Wickets started to fall at regular intervals, with Lanham (9), Ben Fattore (8) and Kyle Bennett (3) all falling to the bowling of Duane Ashcroft (3/42) to have the Diggers in trouble at 6/74. Diggers stand-in skipper Angus Boulton was able to be the guiding light and get their side towards a competitive total. In a partnership of 46 with Meli Ranitu (16), Boulton took the guiding role to help his side reach 120, while another solid 52-run partnership with Dom Galluzzo saw Diggers sitting on 189 when Boulton (96) was dismissed just short of his century. Some late runs from Galluzzo (6*) and Anas Zindani (2*) saw Diggers reach the end of their 50 overs on 9/195. RELATED In reply, Josh Davis (0) fell early to the bowling of Ash Verhagen (1/29), but Phil and Craig Burge were able to get their side moving forward. The second wicket pairing put on 74 before Phil Burge was bowled by Meli Ranitu (1/20), but Viswa Ravi and Craig Burge were able to keep up the strong start. When Ravi (21) and Burge (60) both fell to the bowling of Lanham, there was a bit of a wobble from the Eagles, with Bock (2) also departing. Kandeepan and Sam Breed kept their side progressing towards the total, however when Dean Bennett struck to remove Kandeepan (18) and Lanham knocked over Breed (11), it was the start of the end. While the Eagles only needed 31 runs off the last five overs, Bennett (3/43) kept the pressure on the Eagles with the wicket of Sanil Chilikuri (0) before Lanham (5/41) knocked over the final two wickets to hand Diggers the points. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

